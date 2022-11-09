Six Tennessee State Parks will offer Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov. 24, and four of those parks have getaway stays available to go with the feasts.
The holiday meals will be available at restaurants in the following state parks:
- Cumberland Mountain State Park
- David Crockett State Park
- Fall Creek Falls State Park
- Montgomery Bell State Park
- Natchez Trace State Park
- Pickwick Landing State Park
Parks with lodges for getaway stays are:
- Fall Creek Falls State Park
- Montgomery Bell State Park
- Natchez Trace State Park
- Pickwick Landing State Park
MEALS AND LODGING Fall Creek Falls State Park, 2536 Lakeside Dr., Spencer, TN 38585
The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls: Meals from 12-6 p.m. Cost is $29 per adult, $15 for children 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. The price does not include tax, beverage or gratuity. Priority seating reservations may be made at 423-881-5241.
Make it a Getaway: The Lodge at Fall Creek Falls State Park is a new 85-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Fall Creek Falls Lake. Reservations can be made at this link.
Montgomery Bell State Park, 1000 Hotel Ave., Burns, TN 37029
The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell State Park: Lunch buffet isf rom 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost for adults is $26.95, children 12-under $12.95. Drinks, taxes, gratuity not included. Reservations required. Bulk to-go order meals available. For reservations and bulk to-go orders, call 615-797-3101.
Make it a Getaway: The Lodge at Montgomery Bell State Park is a 117-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Acorn Lake, 40 minutes outside Nashville, a perfect getaway from the city.
Reservations available at this link.
Natchez Trace State Park, 567 Pin Oak Lane, Wildersville, TN 38388
The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park: Buffet from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cost for adults is $17.95, children 6-12 $8.97, 5-under free. Drink and tax not included. Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176.
Make it a Getaway: The Lodge at Natchez Trace sits on scenic Pin Oak Lake, a few miles off I-40 between Jackson and Nashville. Reservations available at this link.
Pickwick Landing State Park, 120 Playground Loop, Counce, TN 38326
The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing State Park: Lunch is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Dinner is from 4-8 p.m. Cost for adults is $19.95, children $11.98, senior discount 10%. Tax not included. Reservations accepted at 731-689-3135.
Make it a Getaway: The Lodge at Pickwick Landing State Park is a 119-room hotel on the shore of Pickwick Lake surrounded by over 1,000 acres of natural beauty. Reservations available at this link.
Cumberland Mountain State Park, 24 Office Dr., Crossville, TN 38555
Homestead Harvest Restaurant: All-you-can-eat buffet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $23.95, children 6-10 half price, 5-under free. Beverage, tax, gratuity not included. No reservations. For more information, call 931-484-7186.
David Crockett State Park, 1400 West Gaines St., Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant: All-you-can-eat lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $19.99, seniors 62-over 10% discount, children 6-11 half price, 5-under free. Prices do not include drink, tax and gratuity. 18% gratuity added to groups of eight or more. No reservations.
For more information, call 931-762-9541.
