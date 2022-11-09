PORNWS-11-09-22-OBITS MInton, Grant

The Rev. Grant L. Minton, 71 years,

10 months and 14

days, passed away

on Wednesday,

Nov. 2, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Grant was born

on Dec. 19, 1950,

in Bowling Green,

Ky to the late

Percy Minton and Juanita Minton

(nee Luttrell).

Grant is survived

by his beloved wife, Tonda Minton; sons, Matthew (Michelle) Minton, Brandon (Mackenzie) Minton, Marc Adam (Mariah) Clark and Andrew (Kaitie) Clark; grandchildren, Jaxon Minton, Branson Minton, Bryson

Minton, Kinley

Grace Clark, Elliot “Ellie” Payton Clark, Hadley Elizabeth

Clark and William “Liam” Thomas

Clark; sister, Beth (Donnie) Vincent;

niece, Katlyn (Justin) Watt; great-niece, Addyson Kate Watt;

and great-nephew,

Rylan Layne Wyatt. Grant was also a

loving uncle, great-

uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many.

The Rev. Minton was a faithful pastor at Auburn Cumberland Presbyterian Church

in Auburn, Ky for 27 years. He was also

a caring Hospice Chaplain for Hospice

of Southern Kentucky

in Bowling Green.

In his spare time,

Grant enjoyed

spending time with family, reading,

coin collecting and traveling. He was also a history and trivia enthusiast.

A memorial service began at Auburn Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 320 East Main St., Auburn, Ky on

Saturday, Nov. 5,

2022, at 1 p.m.

Visitation was held

from 11 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation in the Rev. Minton’s name to Auburn Cumberland Presbyterian Church

in Auburn, Ky or Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky.

Services are

provided by Hughes Funeral Alternatives

at Hillcrest Abbey in

St. Louis, Missouri.

Friends and family

can sign an online guestbook at www.HughesFuneral

Alternatives.com.

