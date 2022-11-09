The Rev. Grant L. Minton, 71 years,
10 months and 14
days, passed away
on Wednesday,
Nov. 2, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Grant was born
on Dec. 19, 1950,
in Bowling Green,
Ky to the late
Percy Minton and Juanita Minton
(nee Luttrell).
Grant is survived
by his beloved wife, Tonda Minton; sons, Matthew (Michelle) Minton, Brandon (Mackenzie) Minton, Marc Adam (Mariah) Clark and Andrew (Kaitie) Clark; grandchildren, Jaxon Minton, Branson Minton, Bryson
Minton, Kinley
Grace Clark, Elliot “Ellie” Payton Clark, Hadley Elizabeth
Clark and William “Liam” Thomas
Clark; sister, Beth (Donnie) Vincent;
niece, Katlyn (Justin) Watt; great-niece, Addyson Kate Watt;
and great-nephew,
Rylan Layne Wyatt. Grant was also a
loving uncle, great-
uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many.
The Rev. Minton was a faithful pastor at Auburn Cumberland Presbyterian Church
in Auburn, Ky for 27 years. He was also
a caring Hospice Chaplain for Hospice
of Southern Kentucky
in Bowling Green.
In his spare time,
Grant enjoyed
spending time with family, reading,
coin collecting and traveling. He was also a history and trivia enthusiast.
A memorial service began at Auburn Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 320 East Main St., Auburn, Ky on
Saturday, Nov. 5,
2022, at 1 p.m.
Visitation was held
from 11 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation in the Rev. Minton’s name to Auburn Cumberland Presbyterian Church
in Auburn, Ky or Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky.
Services are
provided by Hughes Funeral Alternatives
at Hillcrest Abbey in
St. Louis, Missouri.
Friends and family
can sign an online guestbook at www.HughesFuneral
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.