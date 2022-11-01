The Macon County High School Tigers head into the playoffs with momentum after a dominating 44-0 win over Cumberland County Friday night at home. Gabe Borders had four TDs in the first half on his way to 310 yards rushing. The Tigers, a No. 3 seed, will face No. 2 seed Red Bank on Friday, with Red Bank the home team. Both teams are 8-2.

