The Macon County High School Tigers head into the playoffs with momentum after a dominating 44-0 win over Cumberland County Friday night at home. Gabe Borders had four TDs in the first half on his way to 310 yards rushing. The Tigers, a No. 3 seed, will face No. 2 seed Red Bank on Friday, with Red Bank the home team. Both teams are 8-2.
Latest News
Articles
- Inmate charged with second-degree murder at Trousdale Turner
- Mt. Juliet approves 354-home subdivision
- Lebanon woman missing since Sunday
- Stabbing incident hospitalizes two Trousdale Turner employees
- Hartsville man charged with first degree murder and aggravated child abuse
- Prominent Tennessee lawyers get malpractice suit from former client over Gatlinburg fire claims
- Controversial subdivision proposal prolonged
- Kentucky State Police need help locating missing Laurel County woman
- "Can't sell from an empty wagon"
- Gubernatorial candidate visits Lebanon
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.