The Portland cross country teams are finishing up their regular season after participating in the Macon County MSCCA Members Meet on Thursday in Lafayette.
The girls were topped by Jenna Towles’ fourth-place finish with a run of 22:36. Kathryn Mills came in 24th by recording a time of 29:38, and Maddie Thompson had a mark of 31:39 that was good for 28th.
The boys were led by Hunter Hester’s 16th spot after finishing the course at 19:36, while Walker Gibbs notched a 56th place finish with a time of 23:38 and Ian Rippy was 62nd by a run of 24:05.
The Panthers will run in the MSCAA Championships on Saturday and compete in the TSSAA Division One A-AA Region 5 meet on Oct. 27.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.