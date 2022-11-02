Portland senior Jenna Towles will make her second straight appearance in the TSSAA state Cross Country meet this week. Towles qualified for the state after finishing third in the TSSAA Division One, A-AA region 5 competition last week.
Towles came in with a time of 20:49.00. Last season, Towles was 47th in the state.
Other Portland runners that competed in the region meet last week were Camden Bean who was 32nd with a run of 24:27.00. Kathryne Mills came in 42nd after recording a mark of 26:22.00 and Adanely Ambriz Velasquez was 52nd after finishing with a time of 28:11.00.
Maddie Thompson notched a 56th spot at 29:21.00 and Emerson Bean was 69th with a run of 41:48.00
The Portland girls finished eighth as a team.
The boys didn’t qualify anyone for the state meet but Caden Ausbrooks came in 17th after recording a run of 18:04.00. Hunter Hester was 33rd after a run of 19:05.00 and Walker Gibbs was 66th with a mark of 21:27.00.
Mason Spurling came in 75th with a time of 22:27.50 and Ian Rippy completed the course with a time of 23:20.00 that was good for 86th.
The boys finished ninth in the competition.
