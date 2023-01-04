The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), a federally owned utility company that supplies power to all of Tennessee parts of Kentucky and other states, issued a statement this week promising a review of the rolling blackouts that it ordered local electric companies to institute last week.
With sustained record-breaking cold temperatures and high winds, winter storm “Elliott” strained power grids across the nation late last week. During a 24-hour period on Friday, Dec. 23, TVA supplied more power than at any other time in its nearly 90-year history. This event also produced the highest winter power peak in TVA history, according to the press release.
It was also the first time in TVA’s 90-year history that we’ve had to direct targeted load curtailments due to extreme power demand.
“We at TVA take full responsibility for the impact we had on our customers,” the TVA statement said. “We never want to impact anyone’s energy at any time. This is not the way we want to serve our communities and customers. We are conducting a thorough review of what occurred and why. We are committed to sharing these lessons learned and — more importantly — the corrective actions we take in the weeks ahead to ensure we are prepared to manage significant events in the future.”
On two occasions during a 24-hour period, TVA directed local power companies to reduce power consumption. On Friday, Dec. 23, a 5% system-wide power consumption reduction for two hours and 15 minutes. And on Saturday, Dec. 24, a system-wide power consumption reduction in 5-10% curtailments for 5 hours and 40 minutes. Most of the local power companies were able to target power reductions that impacted customers for relatively short durations. We greatly appreciate their partnership and support throughout this event.
“We will learn from this unprecedented event and are committed to providing you with the reliable service you expect and deserve,” TVA said in the statement.
