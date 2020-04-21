Tennesseans who have uninsured losses resulting from the March 3 tornadoes have until May 4, 2020 to register with FEMA for assistance.
Survivors in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties can still register with FEMA in several ways:
• By visiting DisasterAssistance.gov
• Downloading the FEMA App for smartphones
• Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.
May 4, 2020 also is the deadline to apply to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans for physical property damage. The deadline for economic injury applications is Dec. 7, 2020.
• Applicants can apply for a low-interest disaster loan online using SBA’s secure website at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.
• Survivors can get more information on SBA disaster assistance. Call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (TTY 800-877-8339), visit sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
— Submitted to the Democrat
