The U.S. government has agreed to buy initial doses of an experimental COVID-19 antibody drug from Eli Lilly that patients could receive if federal regulators allow it on an emergency basis.
Lilly has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow use of the drug in mild to moderately ill patients, based on partial results from a mid-stage study suggesting it may help them clear the virus sooner. There were hints the drug might help avoid hospitalization, but more study is needed.
Under the agreement, the government will spend $375 million to buy 300 million vials of the drug. How many doses that would provide is unclear. Each vial contains 70 milligrams and that dose proved ineffective in the early results. It took four times that amount — 2,800 milligrams — to show any effect.
Earlier this week, the government stopped a study of Lilly’s drug in hospitalized patients after it seemed the drug was not helping those more seriously ill patients.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. also is seeking emergency use for its experimental two-antibody treatment. President Donald Trump received it when he was ill with the coronavirus earlier this month.
HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:
- Task force member Giroir: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths up in U.S.; not just because of testing
- UN: More than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases in just 1 week
- German leader Angela Merkel presses for a partial lockdown to stem a surge of cases
- Top European Union official urges the 27 member states to introduce common rules to test for coronavirus and contact trace to help prevent further damage to their economy.
- France braces for a potential lockdown aimed at stopping tide of coronavirus patients filling French hospitals, growing death toll.
- India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases nears 8 million, with almost 44,000 new cases reported in the last day.
Follow AP’s coronavirus pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/Understand ingtheOutbreak.
HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:
WASHINGTON — A member of the White House coronavirus task force says the increase in U.S. cases isn’t just because of more testing.
Admiral Brett Giroir says the proof of the increase is the uptick in hospitalizations and deaths nationwide from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
President Donald Trump has been saying the U.S. is “rounding the turn” on the pandemic. The president also contends the news media spends too much time focused on the health crisis.
Giroir, who was put in charge of coronavirus testing by Trump, says the nation is at “another critical point” in the response to the pandemic.
He is urging people to keep wearing masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing. Giroir says a safe and effective vaccine is “around the corner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.