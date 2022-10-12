Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.