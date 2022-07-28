The Macon County General and State Primary Election is slated for in-person voting Aug. 4.
Voters can select from candidates ranging from governor, county commission, sheriff to public defender, with more than 60 races to vote on. A sample ballot can be viewed at www.maconcountytn.gov.
Early voting has begun and will continue until July 30. Early voting today will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow for those who work time to vote at the Macon County Election Commission. Their office is at 607 Highway 52 Bypass E, Suite 3, in Lafayette.
Voting will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 4, and run until 7 p.m. The voting locations are Red Boiling Springs Hill School, Willette Volunteer Fire Department, Macon County High School, Macon County Junior High School, Westside Elementary School, Cross Roads Community Center, National Guard Armory, Macon County Welcome Center, Central Elementary School and Lafayette Elementary School. Voters can go to www.maconcountytn.gov to determine if they are registered and where to vote. A valid and current photo ID are required to vote.
In the governor’s race, three democrats are challenging Gov. Bill Lee. Carnita Faye Atwater, Jason Brantley Martin and J.B. Smiley Jr are the Democratic contenders.
Other important races are the U.S. House of Representative. Republican John Rose is being challenged by Democrats Randal Cooper and Clay Faircloth.
Many of the races for the local seats are uncontested. Barry Doss, the administrator of dlections, said “contested races are what really drive people to vote.”
“Two races for local seats are Macon County sheriff and General Sessions judge that are contested,” Doss said. “I see those two races as the ones that will drive voters to the precinct on Aug. 4,” Doss said. “Then you have County Mayor Steve Jones on the ballot uncontested.”
Republican Joey Wilburn is challenging independent incumbent Mark Gammons in the sheriff’s race.
Doss noted “that as of July 21, his office has received 803 early votes. Those numbers are down compared to the same seats running in 2018.”
Doss noted that the polls will be fully staffed to help voters.
For more information, call the Election Commission at 615-666-2199 or visit www.maconcountytn.gov and select the election administrator.
