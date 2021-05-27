Wilson County’s education and budget committees voted to approve the county school district’s proposed budget and needs list during a combined meeting Monday night at the county courthouse.
Next, the budget moves to advance through for approval from the entire county commission. This will take place over the next month as the county prepares its upcoming budget.
For now, the status quo school budget is safe, with its latest update on Monday. In fact, according to Wilson County Schools Finance Director Michael Smith, the budget for fiscal year 2021-22 will actually be lower than the previous year’s budget, by an estimated difference in excess of $2 million.
This approving vote by the committees also pushed the school districts’ needs assessment list to the next stage for approval which will be discussed next month as well.
Some items of note on the needs list were staff raises. Smith projected this would require $1.5 million. Other items requested include roof replacement for county schools and several upgrades to heating and cooling systems on the county campuses.
The total for the roof replacements is expected to cost about $7 million over the next four years. Meanwhile, the heating and air upgrades would be done over five years.
Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright and Smith also explained the need for upgrades to the school districts’ vehicular fleet. In some cases, the odometers on these vehicles read over 300,000 miles according to Wright.
The next budget committee meeting will be on June 1 in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.