Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Rain likely. High near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.