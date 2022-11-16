The Portland West boys used a 10-2 run in the third quarter to build a 12-point lead and went on to defeat city rival Portland East 35-22 last Thursday evening.
Portland West led by four points at halftime, but the offensive run put some distance between the two squads as Coach Alex Meadow’s team evened their season mark at 2-2.
Though happy with the win, Meadows wasn’t pleased with the second-half performance by his team.
“I’m glad for the win, but I didn’t like the way we played in the second half,” Meadows remarked. Our shots weren’t falling in the first half. We did hit some big 3’s after halftime. If East had made their shots, it could have been a different story.”
Portland East Mike Hollingsworth also pointed to his teams’ shooting woes as a factor in the contest.
“We probably shot in the 20’s tonight,” Hollingsworth said outside the locker room. “They hit back-to-back 3’s and it made it tough for us. We are not that type of team. We are more of a scrappy team. The game got away from us in the third quarter.”
Portland West placed two players in double figures in Evan Ferguson and Will Caudill. Ferguson had 14 including four, 3-pointers while Caudill contributed 10. Eli Ferguson netted eight and Alex Nyswonger tallied three.
Trebor Brito topped Portland East in scoring with eight points with Bralyn Fitts collecting four, Timmy Spears and Fisher Berry each scoring three, and Myles Moore and Weston Napier rounding out the offense with two each.
Portland West led 6-4 after six minutes of action and took a 17-13 advantage into the locker room at the break.
A 10-2 spree by Portland West pushed the lead to 12, 27-15 and Portland East couldn’t recover.
“I thought we hung in there tonight,” Hollingsworth noted. “I thought we played okay. We are still down a player, and we have just seven with any experience.”
“Our focus this week will be coming out stronger in the second half,” Meadows acknowledged. “I like the way we have played the last two games.”
