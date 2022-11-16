Portland West coach Rachel James told her girls before the game to jump out early in their contest with city rival Portland East.
The West Panther girls did just that in defeating Portland East 37-22 last Thursday.
Portland West, behind eight points from Guorchiek Mut, led 21-8 at the break and never saw their lead get below double digits in the second half.
“I think the key tonight was making lay-ups,” James acknowledged. “I told the girls at the beginning of the season to get on top early and keep that lead and we did. We have a lot of newbies on the team. We have three returners back.”
Mut finished with 23 points while Morgan Sells added 11, Addy McKelvey netted two and Jayden Fisher had one.
Mut’s play inside was key according to Portland East coach Lamar Totten.
“Their height got us out there tonight,” Totten pointed out. “We did have a lot of positives tonight. The defense played well, and Emily Hester had a good game. We have some eighth graders playing for us and they played well on defense.”
Portland West held Portland East to 22 points and packed the paint to prevent easy buckets.
“We crowded the paint tonight,” James said about the defensive effort. “We tried not to let them take any close shots.”
Portland West led 10-5 after six minutes of action and extended that advantage to 13, 21-8 at intermission.
Portland West never relinquished their double-digit lead and took a 35-14 edge into the fourth quarter.”
I know score wise it doesn’t look we’ve been competitive,” Totten said. “But play-wise, we have been competitive. We don’t have a lot of ballhandlers. But everything we work on in practice I see them apply that on the floor.”
Hester topped Portland East with 16 points while Madison Mayes, Brooklyn Davies, and Paisley Thompson each recorded two.
