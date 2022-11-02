An introduction might be in order.
By now, a few Portland
citizens may have noticed the short,
blond lady tooling around Portland,
driving an aging mint-green Toyota Prius with a sticker on the back that proudly proclaims TOYODA. (Yes, I am a Baby Yoda fan. My car is the color of Baby Yoda and of course, is named Baby Yoda.)
My name is Janet Scott and I’m
the new reporter for the Portland Leader. My first two stories in the newspaper were published on
Sept. 14, so it’s been about six
weeks since I began this journey.
I must confess, I did not get hired to do this writing and reporting because I studied journalism in college. I got this job because the then-editor of the newspaper, Andy Dennis, needed a freelance writer and decided to take a chance on me.
Here’s how that came to be.
I moved to Gallatin from Florida at the beginning of August for two reasons:
First, my plan to live out a leisurely retirement with two life-long friends — “Social Security roommates” —ended because they b oth died rather unexpectedly (not from Covid). The shock of losing these close friends lasted several months. But then came the shock of suddenly being on my own. There is quite a difference between combining three Social Security incomes and living on one! So, my retirement plan was dismantled. There was no reason to stay in Florida.
I chose Gallatin because my oldest son lives here with his lovely wife and two children, a 5-year-old boy who is, as they say, a pistol, and an 11-year-old girl who studies gymnastics and can tie her body into incomprehensible knots. They let me live in their charming little house for over a month while I searched for both a home and a job.
I landed a place to live but got stymied by the job. Being a professional musician — oboe and piano — I thought I could teach. I had no trouble getting signed on by the Music Academy of Gallatin and the Music and Arts store in Hendersonville, but the problem was — hardly any students! So teaching was not going to provide a living.
Then one night I had a brainstorm: perhaps I could call local newspapers and offer my services as a freelance writer.
Jackpot!
Soon, I was on the phone with Andy Dennis.
Andy: “So, have you done a lot of newspaper work?”
Me: (pause) Well … no. But I’m a press baby.
And on that basis, Andy decided to give me a tryout.
Yes, I’m a “press baby.” That means I’m the child of a newspaper man — or in my case, a newspaper man and woman. My father, Vernon McKinney, was the owner and publisher of the Lenoir City News Herald for more than twenty years. My mother, Maxine, was his right-hand woman the whole time, functioning in whatever position was most needed. She wrote, she sold advertising, and our entire family gathered at the Kingston Printing Company on Wednesday nights to “make up the paper.” I was reared on the smell of rubber cement. Wednesday nights were late nights — mom and the two girls asleep by midnight — but Dad would put the paper to bed, dropping off huge bundles in odd little corners of the county and usually getting home on Thursday mornings just about the time we were getting up to go to school.
It was the newspaper business.
Being a “press baby” also meant going to Tennessee Press Association (TPA) Conferences — one in summer and one in winter. Those were the bomb! Summer TPA conferences were always held in Gatlinburg. It seemed that a lot of newspaper publishers had children just about the same age as my sister and me. About a dozen of us walked the streets of Gatlinburg (there were fewer streets back then) eating cotton candy and taffy. Newspaper people from all over the state gathered at a huge old Gatlinburg hotel for awards luncheons, and the Lenoir City News always walked off with one or two awards. (It would be interesting to investigate the lives of the other press babies — did any of them go into the newspaper business?)
Being a “press baby,” I absorbed the philosophy of newspaper writing over breakfast oatmeal. “Who, what, where, when, and why” was taught along with the alphabet, and we regularly discussed the journalistic law against writers inserting themselves into a story.
And so on this basis, Andy hired me as a freelancer.
Honestly, I did not doubt I could write the stories. But would I like it? I didn’t know.
Portland answered that question for me. Maybe it would be the same in any small town — I don’t know. But Portland, as a city, just flat-out knocks my socks off. I’ll be talking about that in the future. The people of Portland seem to bring out the humanity in each other — and me.
So in a nutshell, I’m doing this.
You’ll be seeing me show up in Baby Toyoda, trying to balance my purse, notebook, and phone, popping into meetings, walking around at festivals, and attending high school plays.
I may even call you for an interview.
