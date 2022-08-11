Republican challenger Joey Wilburn bested incumbent Sheriff Mark Gammons, who ran as an independent, in the Aug. 4 election.
Wilburn won with 58.74% of the vote, or 3,109 votes. Gammons had 2,180 votes, or 41.19%.
“I worked for the Sheriff’s Department for a number of years, and I worked under Gammons’ leadership,” Wilburn said. “Then chose to run for sheriff during the previous election.
“I lost to Gammons in that election. And, I went to work for the Red Boiling Springs Police Department and served in that community until running again. I am very thankful to the citizens who elected me. It means a lot to have their support.”
The transition period for the incoming and outgoing sheriff will take about a month. Wilburn said “he will work with the current administration to ensure a smooth process for the citizens. As of Sept. 1, I will become the full-time sheriff.
“My hope is to improve upon the good work that Sheriff Gammons and the rest of the employees have done. Just like Gammons when he became sheriff, he improved on the work of the previous sheriff and staff. It is all about serving the good of the community.”
Wilburn added: “I think that is the goal when a new sheriff is named. We just keep working for the citizens. And, keep making it a great and safe county to live in.
“I appreciate the community’s confidence in my leadership. I will work my hardest to protect and serve this great county.”
Gammons said “I have no statement at this time.”
