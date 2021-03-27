After a minor glitch with sound, the Wilson County Schools Board of Education interviews with five candidates to replace retiring Director Donna Wright went smoothly Thursday.
“I thought it went well,” board Chairman Larry Tomlinson said Friday. “We stayed in the time frame and got done before the weather turned bad.”
The board put each of the hopefuls through about an hour of questioning. It will convene Thursday for a work session, during which Tomlinson said the field would be narrowed to two finalists. The board will then determine the next steps in the interview process, but Tomlinson said it’s likely to be similar to how the first round of interviews were conducted — by the board as a whole and livestreamed.
Tomlinson said he plans to use the time between now and Thursday to review his notes and probably watch portions of the interviews, which are available on the WCS website, wcschools.com.
The five interviewed were John Ash, principal of Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro; Aimee Wyatt, director of state and district partnerships with the Southern Regional Education Board; Travis Mayfield, principal of Wilson Central High School; Robert Sells, attendance supervisor with Overton County Schools; and Jeff Luttrell, a WCS human resources supervisor.
Wright’s retirement is effective June 30. The board hopes to have a new director on the job before that so that Wright can assist with the transition.
