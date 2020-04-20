The 2020 Wilson County National Day of Prayer Service will be streamed online on May 7 in order to comply with COVID-19 social distancing measures.
Everyone is encouraged to participate by logging on to wilsoncountydayofprayer.com beginning at noon.
The U.S. government recognizes the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer, and each year believers across the nation come together to pray for America, her leaders and the spiritual needs of the nation.
Organizers of this year’s event are taking inspiration from 2 Chronicles 7:14, in which God instructs believers: “If my people, which are called by name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
“Everyone is invited to participate as we unite our hearts in fervent, heartfelt prayer to Almighty God on behalf of our nation,” event coordinator Robin Hardin said. “Humbly and boldly asking Him to forgive our sin and heal our land.”
For more information and the latest updates on the event, visit WilsonCountyDayofPrayer.com and facebook.com/WilsonCountyDayOfPrayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.